Skip to main content

EuropeFrance's Macron: vaccine patents not the issue, it's getting jabs out

Reuters
1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the press as he visits a large-capacity COVID-19 vaccination center during its inauguration at Porte de Versailles convention centre in Paris, France May 6, 2021. Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

The question of whether there should be a waiver on COVID-19 vaccines is not the most critical issue right now, it is getting doses distributed across the world, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"What is the current issue? It is not really about intellectual property. Can you give intellectual property to laboratories that do not know how to produce and will not produce tomorrow?" he told reporters on arrival for a European Union summit in the Portuguese city of Porto.

"The main issue for solidarity is the distribution of doses."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 12:35 AM UTCEU supports COVID vaccine patent waiver talks, but critics say won’t solve scarcity

The European Union on Thursday backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, but drugmakers and some other governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages.

EuropeFrench envoy visits crisis-hit Lebanon as pressure builds
EuropePoland, Hungary push against "gender equality" at EU social summit
EuropeGermany defends AstraZeneca pivot as key to speeding vaccinations
EuropeSwiss voters set to back COVID-19 law, crackdown on pesticides - poll