France's Macron: We cooperate with Poland to find out what happened















PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he had been in contact with Polish authorities to find out the circumstances of a missile blast in Poland and had expressed his full solidarity to the NATO ally.

"Analysis is underway," he told reporters in a news conference in Bali. Macron added he had talked to the Ukrainian President to express his solidarity after the country was hit by Russian strikes.

Reporting by Michel Rose and John Irish, Editing by Dominique Vidalon











