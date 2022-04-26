France's Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections

Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, reacts after her defeat in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, at the Pavillon d'Armenonville, in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to President Emmanuel Macron in presidential elections on Sunday, will defend her seat in parliamentary elections in June, an official of her party said on Tuesday.

National Rally (RN) deputy president Louis Aliot said on CNEWS television that Le Pen would stand as a candidate in the vote on June 12 and 19.

"She will at any rate be a candidate in the parliamentary elections," Aliot said, adding that Le Pen today incarnates the main opposition to Macron.

He added that the party would aim to get at least 15 seats, which would allow the RN to form a group in parliament. In the 2017 election, Le Pen's party won eight seats.

