France's Martinique territory imposes new curfew as COVID infections surge

People stand behind a street barricade after unrest triggered by COVID-19 curbs in Fort-De-France, Martinique November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a new curfew on Tuesday, citing the worsening of the COVID-19 epidemic on the French territory.

The curfew is set at 8 p.m. local time (0000 GMT) and will start from Wednesday, the local authorities said, adding all trips will have to be justified by health or professional reasons.

This curfew follows another one ordered on Nov. 25 in Martinique after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades amid demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.