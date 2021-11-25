France's neighbours, including UK, could do more to tackle human trafficking -Darmanin

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin removes his protective face mask before a news conference after an assailant stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, western France, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that Britain, Belgium and Germany could do more to help France tackle the illegal migrants and the human trafficking issues.

Speaking after 27 migrants died Wednesday when their dinghy deflated as they made a perilous crossing of the English Channel, Darmanin said again on RTL radio that those migrants were "often attracted" by Britain's labour market. read more

