Europe
France's neighbours, including UK, could do more to tackle human trafficking -Darmanin
1 minute read
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that Britain, Belgium and Germany could do more to help France tackle the illegal migrants and the human trafficking issues.
Speaking after 27 migrants died Wednesday when their dinghy deflated as they made a perilous crossing of the English Channel, Darmanin said again on RTL radio that those migrants were "often attracted" by Britain's labour market. read more
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip-Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.