Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

France's New Caledonia set for final independence referendum in December

Reuters
2 minute read

The French Pacific island of New Caledonia, which has rejected two previous referenda on independence from France, will have a third and final referendum on Dec. 12, French government minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.

A vote for independence would be followed by a two-year transition period to allow the French state to "clarify" its relations with New Caledonia, he said.

"The government of the Republic will organise and call voters concerned by this consultation on Dec. 12, 2021" Lecornu told reporters following a meeting of the French cabinet.

New Caledonia, which houses business operations for Brazilian multinational mining company Vale (VALE3.SA) and French mining group Eramet (ERMT.PA), has been hit by riots in recent months.

Up to three referenda were permitted under the terms of the 1998 Noumea Accord, an agreement enshrined in France’s constitution and which set out a 20-year path towards decolonisation.

New Caledonia, which rejected independence from France in previous referenda in 2018 and 2020, enjoys a large degree of autonomy but depends heavily on France for matters such as defence and education.

The archipelago became a French colony in 1853. Tensions have long run deep between pro-independence indigenous Kanaks and descendants of colonial settlers who remain loyal to Paris.

Under French colonial rule the Kanaks were confined to reserves and excluded from much of the island’s economy. The first revolt erupted in 1878, not long after the discovery of large nickel deposits.

New Caledonia lies some 1,200 km (750 miles) east of Australia and 20,000 km (12,500 miles) from Paris.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 11:53 AM UTCEU agrees to add Japan to safe travel list, holds off on Britain

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add Japan to their small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists, EU sources said on Tuesday.

WorldChemical cargo ship sinks off Sri Lanka, fouling rich fishing waters
WorldIran nuclear deal parties to wrap up latest round of talks in Vienna
WorldBoycott and bombings mar Myanmar's new school year
WorldExplainer: So far, low risk of human spread of H10N3 bird flu