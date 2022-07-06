1 minute read
France's PM Borne tells lawmakers: finding compromises has been forgotten for too long
PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday that finding compromises, which had been forgotten for too long in French political life, will be one of her main aims as the government seeks to implement reforms without an absolute majority.
"We must give back meaning to the word compromise," Borne said in her policy speech in the lower house of parliament as she set out her minority's government priorities. read more
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel
