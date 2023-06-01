France's RAISE poaches team from EDF for European infrastructure fund















LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - French asset manager RAISE has hired a team from power giant EDF's investment arm (EDF.PA) to run an infrastructure fund seeking 750 million euros ($826 million) to speed up decarbonisation of Europe's energy, telecoms and transportation industries, it said on Thursday.

RAISE Infrastructure will target unlisted companies where it believes it can help move companies to a lower-carbon future, while also supporting biodiversity preservation in firms' supply chains, its new managers Fanny Grillo and Pierre Benoist d'Anthenay said in an interview.

Investments could be made through taking majority stakes in businesses or via special purpose vehicles that provide finance for specific assets, the former EDF Invest managers added.

"The aim is to transform existing assets and to start a new story for these assets. We are convinced that transitioning these assets will create value," Grillo said.

Another EDF colleague, Romain Meiller, has also been hired.

RAISE is a Paris-based asset manager launched in 2013 that is focused on sustainable finance and has 1.9 billion euros in assets under management.

It says its investment teams donate half of the carried interest - the compensation private equity managers earn and which is largely linked to performance - to philanthropic efforts.

D'Anthenay, who previously managed EDF Invest's global portfolio, said there were big opportunities for funds that could get money to companies wanting to transition away from carbon, given many firms lack the skills to decarbonise and an estimated 28 trillion euros of investment will be needed to help Europe reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We believe there is a premium in acting very quickly on green capex. An industry which is moving to green capex quickly is winning and protecting market share," he said.

EDF Invest is the investment arm of France's EDF Group, managing its unlisted assets. It manages more than 9 billion euros of equity worldwide, according to its website.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Jamie Freed











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.