France's scientific advisory body sees coronavirus wave hitting hospitals till mid-March
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The French government's main science advisory body said on Thursday that the current fifth wave of coronavirus will continue to weigh on hospitals until mid-March.
The Conseil Scientifique made the forecast as Prime Minister Jean Castex was about to unveil a timetable for the possible easing of COVID restrictions.
