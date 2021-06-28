Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Freed Catalan separatist leader says no quid pro quo to pardons

Catalan leaders Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Raul Romeva, Jordi sanchez and Jordi Cuixart gesture in front of the Lledoners prison after the Spanish government announced a pardon for those who participated in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid, Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, near Barcelona, Spain, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA, June 28 (Reuters) - The pardons of jailed Catalan separatist leaders does not guarantee automatic support for the Spanish government's 2022 budget, Oriol Junqueras, the most prominent of the freed politicians, said on Monday.

Junqueras told Reuters there was no quid pro quo associated with the pardons since his leftist separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya had not requested them.

Esquerra's support is crucial for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez budget plan. However, Junqueras said it would not back it as result of the pardons but only if it brings benefits to Catalonia.

Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

