Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

French fishermen help rescue migrants sinking in the Channel

3 minute read

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A group of around 40 migrants was rescued on Thursday after the dinghy in which they set out to reach Britain began to sink, French authorities and one of the fishermen who saved them said.

Record numbers of migrants are crossing the Channel between France and Britain, often on overloaded rubber dinghies that barely stay afloat. The currents are strong and commercial ship traffic is heavy. read more

One person, who was unconscious and suffered heart failure, was airlifted to a hospital in Calais, French authorities said.

All the others on board, rescued by two fishing boats and French and Belgian sea and air units, were safely brought to the French port of Dunkirk, its prefecture said in a statement, adding that other rescue operations were still under way.

Nicolas Margolle, captain of the Nicolas Jeremy trawler, said his crew rescued four Eritrean men who had fallen into the cold sea. "The dinghy was sinking," Margolle told Reuters. "The shipwrecked men were in hypothermia and very weak, they said they had been in the water for over three hours."

His crew gave them warm clothes, water and food. They stayed onboard for about an hour before being brought back to Dunkirk by the French navy.

"The Nicolas Jeremy crew was proud to have helped them but also in shock. Many of these people have travelled thousands of kilometres and are willing to risk their lives to go to England," he said.

After being taken to safety and receiving medical treatment, the migrants were expected to be set free and offered shelter.

Britain says it wants to make the country less attractive to asylum seekers. Under proposed legislation, those trying to enter illegally would face up to four years in prison.

In July, the French and British governments announced they planned to intensify efforts to intercept vessels and stop boats making the perilous voyage. read more

Reporting by Pascal Rossignol and Matthieu Protard with additional reporting by Caroline Pailliez Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by GV De Clercq and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 2:41 PM UTC

Italian wildfires rage on after 49 degree heat record

Fires stoked by hot winds swept through southern Italy on Thursday, a day after a monitoring station in Sicily reported temperatures of 48.8 Celsius (119.84°F) which some scientists believe could be the highest in European history.

Europe
Vessel sinks off Greek island, all 17 on board rescued

All 17 people aboard a vessel that sank on Thursday off the Greek island of Milos have been rescued, the coast guard said on Thursday.

Europe
Polish PM rejects U.S. criticism of media and property restitution bills
Europe
Germany won't give money to Afghanistan if Sharia law introduced -foreign minister
Europe
Elections loom as Bulgarian lawmakers allow anti-elite party to withdraw proposed govt

Bulgarian lawmakers voted on Thursday to allow the anti-establishment There Is Such a People (ITN) party to withdraw its proposed government, bringing the European Union's poorest country closer to its third elections this year.