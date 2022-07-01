French cabinet reshuffle possible early next week - government spokesperson

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The expected reshuffle of the French government after President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority in parliament could take place Monday or Tuesday, the government spokesperson said on Friday.

Asked on LCI television if this was planned during those days, Olivia Gregoire said : "We can imagine that".

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

