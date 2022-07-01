1 minute read
French cabinet reshuffle possible early next week - government spokesperson
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The expected reshuffle of the French government after President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority in parliament could take place Monday or Tuesday, the government spokesperson said on Friday.
Asked on LCI television if this was planned during those days, Olivia Gregoire said : "We can imagine that".
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.