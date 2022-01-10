Factbox: French conservative candidate Pecresse's policy proposals
PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Valerie Pecresse, the presidential candidate for the conservative Les Republicains party, has emerged as one of Emmanuel Macron's most serious challengers in April's election read more .
Here are her main policy proposals:
IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM:
- Immigration quotas per country and per type of job
- No automatic right to French citizenship for those born in France of foreign parents
- Asylum demands should be made only at French embassies abroad or at the border
SECURITY:
- Stiffen judicial sentences in tough neighbourhoods where police are under pressure
- Cut red tape in the judicial system; build more prisons
ISLAM:
- Ban women accompanying their children on school trips from wearing a Muslim headscarf
- Close down any mosque whose preacher is hostile to France
- Make radicalisation a firing offence from any job
ECONOMY:
- End the 35-hour work week, giving workers the right to negotiate working hours
- Raise the retirement age to 65 from 62
- Cut 150,000 public sector jobs by slashing 200,000 jobs and hiring 50,000 people in health, security and education; reduce unemployment benefits
- Sell the state's minority stakes in private companies
- Bring debt down to 100% of GDP by 2027 from an estimated 115.6% in 2021
EDUCATION/FAMILY:
- Step up sanctions for insulting or assaulting a teacher; give more autonomy to headmasters
- Give family allowances to all parents, independently of income
- Increase the threshold for tax-free donations to children and grandchildren
FOREIGN POLICY:
- "Constructive dialogue" with the United States
- "Strategic and firm dialogue" with China and Russia;
- Hire more border guards for the EU's Frontext border agency
- Pro-EU but would reserve the right to stop EU case law from infringing on France's values
ENVIRONMENT/ENERGY:
- Back plans for a European carbon tax at the EU's borders
- Build at least six new nuclear reactors to help meet greenhouse emission targets
