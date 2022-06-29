French court begins sentencing in trial of 2015 Paris attacks

A French policeman stands guard in front of the Bataclan concert venue during a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly terror attacks in Paris, France, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - A court in Paris judged for their suspected involvement in a jihadist assault on on Wednesday started reading out the verdicts against 20 defendants Nov. 13, 2015, the most deadly attack ever seen in peacetime France.

The sentencing marked the end of the longest criminal trial in post-war French history, which has been held since September in a specially designed courtroom at Paris' Palace of Justice.

Salah Abdeslam - whose sentence is due later on Wednesday - is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the gun-and-bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium, in which 130 were killed. read more

Reporting by Tangi Salaün, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Ingrid Melander and Benoit Van Overstraeten

