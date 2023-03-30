French court opposes extradition of Ukraine billionaire Zhevago

Kostyantyn Zhevago at the court of appeals, in Chambery
Billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago leaves the court of appeals, following Ukraine's request to extradite him, in Chambery, France, March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - A French court has ruled Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago should not be extradited over accusations of embezzlement, a spokesperson for Zhevago said on Thursday.

Zhevago, who controls London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo (FXPO.L), was arrested at a French ski resort in December at the request of Ukraine, which wants him over the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank. Zhevago denies any wrong-doing.

Zhevago had been released on bail for 1 million euros ($1.1 million) following his initial arrest near Chambery in France.

Ukraine issued an arrest warrant for Zhevago - who served in the Ukrainian parliament from 1998 to 2019 - in 2019, with an international arrest warrant following in 2021.

