Europe

French court orders state to honour its climate commitments - Oxfam

1 minute read

Cecile Duflot, Executive Director of Oxfam France, is seen on the eve of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A French court has ordered the French state to honour its commitments on climate change, Oxfam France's director said on Thursday.

"We have won. The state must not only catch up on its delays but must also repair any damages," Oxfam France director Cecile Duflot said on her Twitter feed.

Oxfam is one of four organisations who brought the case against the French government, along with Greenpeace and Fondation Nicolas Hulot.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra

