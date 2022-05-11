French court upholds Macron reform on unfair dismissal compensation

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - A French court said on Wednesday that it was upholding a key reform of President Emmanuel Macron's first mandate, which in 2017 reform capped the amount of money one can get as a result of compensation for being unfairly sacked from a job.

(This story corrects to clarify the timing of the reform)

