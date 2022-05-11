1 minute read
French court upholds Macron reform on unfair dismissal compensation
PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - A French court said on Wednesday that it was upholding a key reform of President Emmanuel Macron's first mandate, which in 2017 reform capped the amount of money one can get as a result of compensation for being unfairly sacked from a job.
