EuropeFrench COVID-19 daily deaths, number of critical patients drops

France reported 4,255 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 16 from the day before and the 13th day in a row the number of patients needing ICU treatment has dropped.

France also reported 81 deaths in hospital among people who had tested positive for the coronavirus, down from 112 on Saturday.

The number of people who contracted COVID-19 rose by 13,948 on Sunday, official data showed, down from a daily tally of 15,685 the previous day. The total number of coronavirus cases in France since the start of the pandemic now stands at more than 5.8 million.

