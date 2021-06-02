Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Too risky to lift French COVID restrictions more quickly than planned - government spokesman

People wait before receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

It is too risky to lift France's COVID-19 restrictions more quickly than planned, since some regions are showing a big jump in COVID cases, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

Attal said that even though the national picture showed a steady decline in France's overall COVID cases and deaths, regions such as the Pyrenees-Atlantique area close to Spain, and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine area which houses the major city of Bordeaux, were showing a weekly increase in COVID numbers.

The pressure on France's hospital system has been gradually easing over the last two months, after France ended its third national lockdown in May.

