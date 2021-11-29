French economic growth is solid, says finance minister despite new COVID wave

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to present the French government 2022 budget at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire sees no risk to call into questions the growth projection for the eurozone's second biggest economy, even as a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections and the detection of a new variant of the virus have shaken markets.

"Our forecast is solid", said Le Maire in an interview with French broadcaster France 2.

The minister added that the French government was ready to provide aid to companies suffering from pandemic-related restrictions and said France would "always be there, in whatever circumstances, to protect employees and companies, companies we see as strategic."

