French employers' group Medef elects Martin as new head

[1/3] Newly-elected French employers body MEDEF union leader Patrick Martin reacts on stage during a meeting to elect a new leader of the French business organisation MEDEF, in Meudon, near Paris, France, July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - France's main employers' organisation, Medef, elected Patrick Martin as its new head on Thursday, elevating him from the number two position within a body that frequently takes part in negotiations with labour unions and the government.

Martin, 63, defeated Medef spokesperson Dominique Carlac'h, 54, in a ballot open to 1,120 members with voting rights. He had been the favourite due to support from influential associations such as one representing the metals industry.

Martin, who won 748 votes compared with 274 for his opponent, will serve a five-year term. He replaces outgoing chief Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux.

He is expected to attend a meeting convened by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday of next week, along with labour union leaders, several of whom are also new in their jobs.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Toby Chopra















