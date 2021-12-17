French environment minister asks EDF to audit nuclear availability

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili has asked power giant EDF (EDF.PA) on Friday to conduct an audit on the availability of its nuclear power stations, which provide up to 70% of the country's electricity needs, after the company shut down some of its reactors.

EDF said on Wednesday it found faults at a nuclear power station and shut down another plant using the same kind of reactors. read more

In a statement, Pompili also said it had asked EDF to take measures to reinforce the security of France's power supply.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq

