French far-right candidate Le Pen says second Macron term would spell "social disaster"
April 21 (Reuters) - French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen said on Thursday a second term for President Emmanuel Macron would spell "social disaster", days before she faces him for the second time in a runoff vote.
"A second term for Emmanuel Macron would be a social disaster," she told journalists while campaigning in the Somme in northern France. "It will be the first term but worse."
