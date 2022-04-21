French far-right candidate Le Pen says second Macron term would spell "social disaster"

A picture of a tv screen shows the French presidential election debate between French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, and French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate Marine Le Pen, in Paris, France, April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

April 21 (Reuters) - French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen said on Thursday a second term for President Emmanuel Macron would spell "social disaster", days before she faces him for the second time in a runoff vote.

"A second term for Emmanuel Macron would be a social disaster," she told journalists while campaigning in the Somme in northern France. "It will be the first term but worse."

Reporting by Sarah Morland, editing by Dominique Vidalon

