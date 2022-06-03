1 minute read
French fighter killed in Ukraine, foreign ministry in Paris says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 3 (Reuters) - A French national, who volunteered as a combatant in eastern Ukraine alongside the country's army in the fight against Russia, was killed during fighting, a spokeswoman of the French foreign ministry confirmed on Friday.
"We received the sad news that a Frenchman was fatally injured in fighting in Ukraine", the spokeswoman said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.