French Finance Minister: still room for further sanctions against Russia

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives to attend a meeting with the French Prime Minister and French presidential candidates to discuss Ukraine crisis at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - France and Europe still have margin for manoeuvre to implement further sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"Yes there are margins for manoeuvre. All options are on the table," Le Maire told BFM television and RMC Radio.

The 27-nation European Union bloc has imposed three packages of sanctions on Moscow over its aggression on Ukraine, including freezing Russian central bank assets and disconnecting seven Russian banks from the SWIFT financial-messaging system.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

