French fishing associations threatens retaliatory measures on Friday

Fishing trawlers are docked at Boulogne-sur-Mer after Britain and the European Union brokered a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal, northern France, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The French fishing association body threatened to blockade northern French ports and the Eurotunnel on Friday in protest over not getting the post-Brexit fishing licences it wants.

"We still do not have what we want," the body's Gerard Romiti said during a online press conference on Thursday.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads for months over how many licences French fishermen should get as part of a post-Brexit deal, with France accusing Britain of not handing out enough permits and Britain saying it is respecting the deal.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson

