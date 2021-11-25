Europe
French fishing associations threatens retaliatory measures on Friday
1 minute read
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The French fishing association body threatened to blockade northern French ports and the Eurotunnel on Friday in protest over not getting the post-Brexit fishing licences it wants.
"We still do not have what we want," the body's Gerard Romiti said during a online press conference on Thursday.
France and Britain have been at loggerheads for months over how many licences French fishermen should get as part of a post-Brexit deal, with France accusing Britain of not handing out enough permits and Britain saying it is respecting the deal.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson
