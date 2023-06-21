French foreign minister sets out new war insurance mechanism to support Ukraine

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - French foreign minister Catherine Colonna set out a new war insurance mechanism to support Ukraine's recovery, speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday.

"I'm announcing today the establishment of an insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks via the French public investment bank," Colonna said.

She added that the French government's plan was consistent with the insurance mechanism proposed by Britain and Ukraine.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M















