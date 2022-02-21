French foreign minister to speak with Russia's Lavrov on Monday
PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter he would hold talks later on Monday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, amid intensified diplomatic efforts to defuse the Ukraine crisis.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. read more
The Kremlin said Putin and Biden could set up a call or meeting any time but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.
