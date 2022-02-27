France urges its citizens making short-term visits to Russia to leave

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - All French citizens on short-term visits to Russia should leave the country immediately, the French government said on Sunday, citing tightening restrictions on air travel resulting from sanctions punishing Moscow for invading Ukraine.

"Due to the increasing restrictions on air traffic between Russia and Europe, it is strongly recommended that French nationals visiting Russia make arrangements to leave the country without delay using existing air links," the French Foreign Ministry said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, has unleashed a barrage of Western reprisals.

Air France said it was suspending all flights to and from Russia until further notice. read more

The United States also said its citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on the commercial flights still available. read more

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Alison Williams

