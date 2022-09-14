1 minute read
French government doesn't rule out introducing provision on pension reform this year — govt spokesman
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The French government does not rule out including a provision on a planned pension reform, a topic of constant political upheaval, in a social security bill this year, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
President Emmanuel Macron has said he wanted to start implementing his pensions reform, which mainly consist of a progressive rise to 65 of the legal retirement age, next summer.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.