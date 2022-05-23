French government to draft bill on purchasing power before June parliament elections

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - The new French government will draft a bill on how to protect consumers' purchasing power before the start of parliamentary elections in June, government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire said on Monday.

The rising cost of living is one of the key issues in the election campaign that will determine whether newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron can win a majority in parliament.

