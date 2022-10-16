French petrol supplies fall further due to strikes, PM says

French policemen stand guard in front of giant TotalEnergies gasoline tanks of the former oil refinery in Mardyck near Dunkerque, France, October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol















PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Petrol supplies at French service stations fell further over the weekend due to a weeks-long strike at oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday, prompting possible further requisitioning of services.

"We're at about 30% of the stations that have a supply problem on at least one of the fuels," Borne said in an interview on French TV channel TF1.

Energy ministry data on Saturday showed 27.3% of French petrol stations were facing supply problems, down from 28.5% the previous day and 30.85% on Wednesday, when requisitioning started.

Under the requisitioning plan, some workers are ordered to go back to work to guarantee the resumption of minimum services.

"If there are very tense situations tomorrow... we will also carry out requisitioning," Borne said, calling for an end to the strike.

"There is a wage agreement that has been signed by organizations representing the majority of employees (at TotalEnergies)," Borne said.

"(Workers) have to go back to work."

Separately, the government is set to pass the 2023 budget bill using special constitutional powers that would allow it to bypass a vote in parliament, Borne said.

The government will likely use the procedure, under article 49.3 of the constitution, Borne said, without specifying a date.

"We will probably have to use the 49.3, but... it won't be tomorrow."

Opposition parties would be likely to respond with a motion of no confidence, which would likely fail but would nonetheless be damaging as the government seeks to build bridges for planned pension reform.

