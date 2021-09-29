Skip to main content

French government may present new measures to tackle rising energy bills in coming days

French Government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The French government could present new measures to tackle rising energy bills in the coming days, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Energy prices have been rising sharply around the world over the last few months, adding to inflationary pressures and threatening to dent consumers' confidence. On Monday, France's energy regulator said Engie's (ENGIE.PA) gas prices would increase by 12.6% on October 1.

