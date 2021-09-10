Skip to main content

Europe

French, Greek regions removed from Germany's COVID-19 risk list

1 minute read

A passenger walks through a terminal at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Germany removed the Greek regions of Crete and the southern Aegean as well as the French regions of Corsica and Occitania from its list of regions where there is a high risk of contracting COVID-19, the public health agency said on Friday.

The move facilitates tourism to the four regions, all of which are popular with German tourists, by reducing the quarantine and testing requirements they face on returning home.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases also removed the French overseas department of Reunion as well as Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Namibia, Oman, Paraguay and Peru from the high-risk list.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel

