French HAS health authority recommends second Covid-19 booster jab for older people with health risks

People wearing protective face masks walk in the streets of Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, France, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - People aged 65 and older with special health risks or conditions should be given the right to receive a second COVID-19 "booster" jab, France's HAS health authority said on Friday.

The French government usually follows HAS recommendations.

