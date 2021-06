French Health Minister: COVID-19 Delta variant represents 20% of COVID cases in France

A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Summary https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in India now represents some 20% of COVID cases in France, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Info radio, up from a previous estimate of it representing 9-10% of cases. Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.