French health minister says COVID-29 wave recedes, but calls for caution
PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period.
"The spread of the virus has been receding since several days in a row now," Veran said.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson
