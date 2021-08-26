French health minister says COVID-29 wave recedes, but calls for caution

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass posters are seen outside a bar as France brings in tougher restrictions where a proof of immunity will be required to access most public spaces and to travel by inter-city train, in Nice, France, August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period.

"The spread of the virus has been receding since several days in a row now," Veran said.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson

