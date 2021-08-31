Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

French inflation stronger than expected in August at 3-year high

1 minute read

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French inflation accelerated more than expected in August at the fastest rate in nearly three years, a preliminary estimate from the INSEE official statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

INSEE said its index of EU-harmonised consumer prices rose 0.7% from July, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 2.4%, jumping from 1.5% in July to hit the highest since October 2018.

The surge exceeded expectations for a rate of 2.1% in a Reuters poll of 16 economists in which the highest forecast was 2.2%. (FRCPIP=ECI)

Inflation has jumped worldwide as economies recover after the coronavirus crisis, straining supply chains and creating shortages that are driving prices higher.

French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said last week that although tight supply chains would push inflation higher in the short term, he continued to expect the increase to be temporary.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · August 30, 2021 · 9:30 PM UTC

EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel

European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list, meaning U.S. visitors and those from five other countries are likely to face tighter controls, such as COVID-19 tests and quarantines.

Europe
Polish court to rule on primacy of EU law amid deepening row with Brussels
Europe
German Social Democrats power ahead in latest setback for Merkel's conservatives
Europe
EU says Afghanistan shows need for rapid-reaction force
Europe
Biden to welcome Ukraine's President Zelenskiy to White House on Wednesday