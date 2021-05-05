Skip to main content

EuropeFrench journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A French journalist kidnapped by Islamist militants in the northern Mali city of Gao last month has appeared in a video appealing to French authorities to do everything they can to free him.

"I'm Olivier Dubois. I'm French. I'm a journalist. I was kidnapped in Gao on April 8 by the JNIM (al Qaeda North Africa).

"I'm speaking to my family, my friends and the French authorities for them to do everything in their power free me," Dubois said in a 21-second video shared on social media.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the clip's authenticity.

Malian authorities were not immediately available for comment. The French foreign ministry declined to comment.

