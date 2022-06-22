French minister Beaune: against any alliance with Le Pen's far right party

French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - French European Affairs minister Clement Beaune said he was against any alliance with Marine Le Pen's far-right party Rassemblement National to vote through laws in parliament, where President Emmanuel Macron's camp lost its majority.

"Let me be absolutely clear, there cannot be any alliance, even a circumstantial one, with Rassemblement National. We have no ideas in common with the Rassemblement National," he told Europe 1 radio.

