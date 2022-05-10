French minister Beaune: EU deal on Russian oil ban could be reached this week

Clement Beaune, France's Secretary of State for European affairs, speaks at the European Railway Summit in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said European Union members could reach a deal this week on the EU Commission's proposal to ban all oil imports from Russia.

"I think we could strike a deal this week," Beaune told LCI television, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron was due to talk to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later in the day.

Hungary is the most vocal critic of this planned embargo on Russian oil. read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Viktor Orban on this project. [nA5N2VD02J

Reporting by Myriam Rivet and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

