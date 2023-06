PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French Employment Minister Olivier Dussopt will face a court hearing in November over allegations of favouritism, France's PNF financial prosecutor's department said on Friday, confirming earlier media reports.

Officials at Dussopt's office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.