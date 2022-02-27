French minister says EU to consider resettlement system for Ukrainians

People fleeing from Ukraine to Hungary arrive at the train station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Zahony, Hungary, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - European Union countries will consider "in the next hours and days" if they need to put in place a resettlement programme for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

He told reporters that first decisions on how to address the issue of refugees would be taken at an emergency meeting with his EU counterparts taking place on Sunday, or at another meeting of the interior ministers scheduled for Thursday.

Some 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting in Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency said earlier on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.