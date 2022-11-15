French nursing home operator Orpea raided by French police
PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dozens of facilities of French nursing home operator Orpea have been raided simultaneously on Tuesday as part of a judicial investigation into suspected "institutional mistreatment", the Nanterre prosecutor told Reuters, confirming a report in French investigative website Mediapart.
An Orpea spokesperson confirmed that some of its homes had been raided and said the company was cooperating with the investigators.
