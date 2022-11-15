French nursing home operator Orpea raided by French police















PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dozens of facilities of French nursing home operator Orpea have been raided simultaneously on Tuesday as part of a judicial investigation into suspected "institutional mistreatment", the Nanterre prosecutor told Reuters, confirming a report in French investigative website Mediapart.

An Orpea spokesperson confirmed that some of its homes had been raided and said the company was cooperating with the investigators.

Reporting by Alain Acco and Diana Mandia Alvarez; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











