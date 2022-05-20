1 minute read
French outgoing industry minister Pannier-Runacher to become energy minister, BFM reports
PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - French outgoing Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will be appointed energy minister in the new French government, BFM TV reported citing unnamed sources, less than an hour before the official new government appointments were due on Friday afternoon.
Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.