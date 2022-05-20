French outgoing industry minister Pannier-Runacher to become energy minister, BFM reports

French Junior Minister for Industry Agnes Pannier-Runacher attends a meeting focusing on gender equality at work as part of International Women's Day at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 8, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - French outgoing Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will be appointed energy minister in the new French government, BFM TV reported citing unnamed sources, less than an hour before the official new government appointments were due on Friday afternoon.

Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel

