Skip to main content

Europe

French parliament approves extension of COVID health pass measures

1 minute read

A medical worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Nantes, France, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

  • <a href="https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/"></a>
  • <a href="https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/"></a>

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France's lower house of parliament voted to approve extending the country's COVID-19 health pass measures until at least July 31, 2022, as governments around Europe look to ensure they can curb the virus as the winter season approaches.

The pass proves the holder has been fully vaccinated against COVID, or has recently tested negative for COVID, thereby allowing the holder to enter places such as bars and restaurants and sports venues where the health pass is compulsory.

Nationwide demonstrations broke out in France in August by those opposed to the COVID health pass, although the numbers of protesters have gradually fallen in recent weeks.

Reporting by Camille Raynaud;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · October 20, 2021 · 8:09 PM UTC

Weidmann: the often lonely ECB voice against easy money

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who on Wednesday announced his decision to stand down more than five years early, led a decade-long fight inside the European Central Bank against the easy-money policies espoused by successive ECB presidents.

Europe
Rule of law clash with Poland set to overshadow EU summit
Europe
UK inflation dip unlikely to deter Bank of England from rate hike
Europe
NATO will still seek channels with Russia despite spy dispute
Europe
Leaders tackle Poland for challenging core of European integration