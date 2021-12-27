French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET

French Prime Minister Jean Castex takes part in a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of the November 13, 2015 attacks, in which 130 people were killed, outside Le Carillon bar, in Paris, France November 13, 2021. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran will give details on new measures in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at a news conference at 1915 CET (1815 GMT), Castex's office said on Monday.

On Saturday, France registered a new daily high of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Mark Heinrich

