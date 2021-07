French Prime Minister Jean Castex, wearing a protective face mask, speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday an initiative to hold a referendum on enshrining the fight against climate change in the constitution was at an end, after the upper house of parliament voted against it.

Reporting by Bertrand Boucey and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.