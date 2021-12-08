French police arrest two people suspected of plotting Christmas stabbing attack

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - French police have arrested two people suspected of planning a stabbing spree over the Christmas holiday period, French media reported on Wednesday.

In a tweet confirming the report, France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said the "terroristic threat remains on a high level."

Islamist literature and Islamic State propaganda was found during the arrests, which were made close to Paris, news channel BFM TV and newspaper Le Parisien reported.

