French police fire tear gas as anti far-right protesters march in Paris

A placard reading, "Neither Le Pen nor Macron" is seen during a demonstration against far-right, racism and fascism ahead of the second round of the 2022 presidential election, in Paris, France, April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French security forces briefly fired tear gas in Paris on Saturday as opponents of the far-right marched in the capital, according to a Reuters witness.

Demonstrators resumed their protests minutes later.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clotaire Achi; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.