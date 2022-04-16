1 minute read
French police fire tear gas as anti far-right protesters march in Paris
PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French security forces briefly fired tear gas in Paris on Saturday as opponents of the far-right marched in the capital, according to a Reuters witness.
Demonstrators resumed their protests minutes later.
Reporting by Clotaire Achi; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans
